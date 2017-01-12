facebook icon twitter icon
Football: March date likely for Jersey FA's Uefa hearing

uefaspring
The Jersey FA were originally offered a Uefa hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 24 February

JERSEY FA president Phil Austin believes a Uefa hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport will take place towards the end of March.

Earlier this week CAS released their list of scheduled hearings for February and early March, but it is believed Jersey’s case - penciled in for 24 February - was removed before publication due to a clash of dates. Officials at Springfield, and those at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, have instead submitted preferred options beyond 9 March.

The delay almost certainly ends any likelihood of Jersey’s case being put forward to Uefa’s annual Ordinary Congress in Helsinki on 5 April, where applications are discussed and voted on. However, Austin says having an extra 12 months to lobby for acceptance – if CAS rule in their favour – would be beneficial.

'We were given a hearing date of 24 February, but as a team we couldn’t commit to that, and we’ve seen that Uefa have also given [preferred] dates for late March,' he said.

‘A good result for us, if we win [the appeal], would be that the Uefa’s executive committee have to put the application to Congress. But in an ideal world we would say “give us a year”. We would have to do a lot of canvassing to other members to gain their support.’

The appeal, which followed Uefa’s decision to reject Jersey’s application without it being shown to existing member nations, was lodged to the Swiss courts on 17 September. The JFA do not believe the governing body’s executive committee have the power to dismiss applications without general discussion.

 

 

 

