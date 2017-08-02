Hosting triathlon will help put Jersey on world stage

THE Super League Triathlon offers a great opportunity for Jersey to boost its publicity on the global stage, and Islanders need to get behind it to truly make it successful, an organiser from a previous host destination has said.

Stephen Jackson, who organises major sporting events for the Whitsundays Islands off the Queensland coast, said that the previous Super League Triathlon held in Hamilton Island in March had ‘undoubtedly’ boosted the destination’s prominence around the world. It was announced last month that up to £200,000 had been made available from the Tourism Development Fund to secure the event, with the rest of the £1.3 million needed coming from sponsorship and the Super League Triathalon.

According to organisers, the event held on the Whitsundays isle received extensive media coverage and was shown on 43 television channels across 140 countries. It is estimated that coverage of the triathlon in Jersey could reach up to 400 million viewers.

Around 50 of the world’s leading triathletes, including 25 Olympians, are due to compete in the event, which is due to be held at the Waterfront on 23 and 24 September, with competitors cycling and running around Castle Quay and swimming through the Elizabeth Marina for the top prize of £99,000.

Asked what the Island needed to do to make the event as successful as possible, Mr Jackson said: ‘Pack the course with people, get buy-in from the locals and make some noise – the atmosphere will reflect on the vision, so pay attention to the details.

‘This is run by a very professional company who are chasing the best look for their product. Whilst some things might seem minor to a casual observer, those one percent jobs will lift the level and Jersey will be reflected in the outcomes.’

Mr Jackson added that the triathlon had helped put Hamilton Island on the world stage.

He said: ‘I travel to other events and the recognition that I get after I mention where I am from is palpable, especially internationally.

‘The imagery generated was very slick and painted us in a fantastic light. This will definitely be something you [Jersey] will be able to use moving forward.

‘I can only expect that Jersey will benefit based on the social media chatter going on at the moment.’