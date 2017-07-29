Plans for care home on former hotel site

A NEW care home could be built on a former hotel site in St Peter, if the Planning Committee approves an application submitted this week.

The applicant, LV Charrières Limited, wants to demolish the old Les Charrières Country Hotel and Restaurant above the northern end of St Peter’s Valley which closed more than two years ago after 35 years in business.

If approved, the new home would comprise 55 en-suite rooms with associated care and support facilities, as well as amenity areas for the residents.