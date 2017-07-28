Driving ban for man found asleep in car

A MAN found asleep at the wheel of his car on a Sunday morning has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £1,200 after pleading guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.

A member of the public reported to the police that a man was asleep in an Audi in Beach Road that was parked about a metre from the kerb on the morning of 21 May.

Police officers found Kenny Robert da Silva (20), of Clos Gosset, in the vehicle at 7.50 am.

Da Silva was roused and gave his car key to an officer.

When breathalysed he had 42 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the defendant could not recall how he ended up in the vehicle.

He told police during interview that he accepted it was possible he had driven, but could not remember.

Advocate Giles Emmanuel, defending, said that his client had been co-operative with police and had accepted he was in charge of the vehicle while over the drink-drive limit.

In sentencing, Magistrate Bridget Shaw said: ‘You were in the driving seat of your vehicle and over the legal limit of alcohol.’