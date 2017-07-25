Top 10 items seized from passengers at Jersey Airport

JERSEY’S much-loved traditional conserve, black butter, tops a list of the most confiscated liquids at Jersey Airport.

Although it can be bought in the Airport’s departures lounge, people who buy it elsewhere and try to bring it through security are finding it is being seized long before it gets anywhere near a slice of toast.

Razor blades are the most confiscated item overall.

And there’s bad news for anyone planning a spot of DIY, as the seemingly harmless Allen keys also feature on the list.

TOP 10 ITEMS SEIZED AT JERSEY AIRPORT DURING THE LAST EIGHT WEEKS

1. Razor blades and other small blades

2. Corkscrews

3. Lighters

4. Screwdrivers

5. Multi-tools

6. Allen Keys

7. Scissors

8. Toy guns

9. Handcuffs (not the standard issue type for law enforcement officers)

10. Imitation bullets

In addition to these prohibited items, an average of 448 prohibited LAGs (Liquids, Aerosols and Gels over 100ml) were confiscated each week during the same two-month period.

The majority of these are made up of:

1. Black Butter/jams

2. Sun cream/lotion

3. Bottled/canned drinks

4. Shower gels/shampoo

5. Deodorants/perfume/aftershave

6. Shaving foam

7. Non-prescribed medicine

8. Yoghurts/non-solid food stuffs

9. Duty-free alcohol - not presented in STEB (a bag used by people in transit which shows bottles purchased elsewhere have not been opened)

10. Bottled water