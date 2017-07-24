Children's Services to undergo independent inspections

JERSEY’S Children’s Services are to undergo independent inspections, following a recommendation by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

Chief Minister Ian Gorst has requested the Jersey Care Commission to make arrangements for the inspections.

The move is in response to Recommendation Three of the inquiry, which published its report into Jersey’s care services earlier this month.

Senator Gorst said: ‘The care inquiry called for truly independent inspection arrangements which will have the confidence of children, staff and the wider public.

‘In order to provide that independence I have asked the Jersey Care Commission, which itself is an independent entity, to lead on commissioning independent inspectors to undertake the necessary work.’