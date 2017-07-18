COMMENT: Analysing the Jersey Way...

Ben Shenton

I NOTE that a few days after publication of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report it was announced that former Chief Minister Frank Walker would be taking over as chairman of the States-owned housing company, Andium Homes ( including a £40,000 salary).

As deputy chairman of Age Corncern (£ nil, honorary work) I look forward to working with him on the new Age Concern building.

To facilitate his new role he is stepping down from the States Ports of Jersey (£25,000 salary) while remaining chairman of another States initiative, Digital Jersey (£ no idea).

While serving Ports of Jersey he sat with former senior civil servant John Mills (£25,000) who has recently been appointed as States Charity Commissioner (£500 a day) to add to his States C I Ombudsman role (£ no idea), as well as having membership of the States Members Remuneration Committee.

Ports of Jersey pay non-executive directors £25,000 – States developers the Jersey Development Company and Andium pay £15,000. Appointments go through the Jersey Appointments Commission, which includes Galina Lieu as one of its five members.

She also sits on the Board of Digital Jersey – now chaired by Frank Walker – and is a director of Sir Mark Boleat’s seemingly defunct Jersey Policy Forum. Charles Clarke is the chairman of Ports of Jersey (£42,000) and he handled the appointment of a director for the JDC, of which Sir Mark Boleat was chairman at the same time he was chairman of the Competition Authority.

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities have an employee on the Appointments Commission – Louise Read – working with Galina Lieu, and two other members who were previously employed by the States or States-owned entities.

Louise Read also sits on the States Members Remuneration panel with John Mills. Neither States chief executive John Richardson nor States Treasurer Richard Bell had their current position externally advertised and were both ‘shoo-ins’ for reasons perhaps known only to the Appointments Commission – which ultimately reports to Chief Minister Ian Gorst.

I have now read the Jersey Care Inquiry Report and it exceeded my expectations.

It is intelligent, measured, and professional. I hope that it gives clarity and comfort to all those that need it. There is some concern that, like many Committees of Inquiries, the recommendations won’t be implemented and it is therefore up to the people of Jersey, you and I, to ensure they are. In respect of one interpretation of The Jersey Way – a concentration of power in a cosy club – I do wonder if this still persists today?