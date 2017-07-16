‘The girl who could save lives’

THE sister of an Islander who was swept to her death last year has said it is important she is remembered not for ‘being the girl that drowned but the girl that could potentially save someone else’s life’.

Following the death of Joy Godfray, her sister, Annie Noble, and family have been working with Jersey Coastguard to create the Jersey Water Sea Safety Campaign in her memory.

Miss Godfray drowned in ‘treacherous conditions’ at Green Island on 20 August last year, a day before her 32nd birthday.

Since launching the campaign last month, Miss Noble and Ford Ramsay, the marine officer for Jersey Coastguard, have taken assemblies in half of the Island’s primary schools and handed out 5,000 safety cards.

And a life ring in memory of Miss Godfray, donated by Jersey Coastguard, is due to be installed at Green Island.

The ‘Joy Water Safety’ card features a number of tips for people visiting the beach, including what each warning flag means and who to contact in an emergency.

Miss Noble (20), from St Helier, said there has been an amazing response to the campaign.

‘It’s extremely important that Joy is not forgotten and that she is remembered not for being the girl that drowned but the girl that could potentially save someone else’s life.

‘The campaign has been fantastic and we have been able to take something positive from my sister’s death,’ said Miss Noble.