Clinton Pringle crash: Road report publication must wait

A REPORT which criticises the design of a road where a three-year-old boy was run over and killed last year will not be released until all court proceedings have concluded.

Clinton Pringle, from Scotland, was hit and fatally injured on a ‘shared space’ section of Tunnell Street, outside the Millennium Town Park, in June last year.

Driver Rebekah Le Gal (39) has admitted causing death by careless driving and is due to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

During Le Gal’s trial last month, the court heard extracts from a report by UK chartered engineer Alexandra Luck which criticised aspects of the street’s design.

Clinton’s parents Michael (50) and Stacey (29) and various members of the public have also criticised the design of the road, which is owned by the parish of St Helier.

Giving evidence in Le Gal’s trial Mrs Pringle said she let her son climb out of his buggy and run towards the park across the paved road seconds before he was hit as she thought it was ‘safe’.

Now, following a freedom of information request, it has emerged that the Luck Report will not be released to the public until all criminal proceedings and then Clinton’s inquest is concluded.

A statement attached to the answer to the JEP’s FoI request says: ‘The information requested is held by the States of Jersey police but is exempt from disclosure. It is however the intention of the States of Jersey police to release the report following the conclusion of all judicial proceedings including the impending inquest.’

The extracts of the report that were read out in court by Advocate Matthew Jowitt, representing Le Gal, criticised the shared-space design of the road.

The report said it would have been difficult for pedestrians to tell the difference between the road and the pavement.