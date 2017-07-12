Huge rise in the value of drugs seizures

THERE has been a massive rise in the value of seizures of the party drug ecstasy.

And figures from the Island’s border force also show that the total amount of illegal drugs confiscated last year was almost double the annual average.

Customs officers have vowed to continue to identify and arrest drug couriers – usually the lowest-ranking members of the supply chain – while working to pursue the leaders of organised drug gangs in Jersey and further afield following the release of its annual figures.

Last year the force seized £3.7 million worth of illicit substances – almost all of which was brought in through the harbours – compared to the annual average of £1.9 million.

In 2016 there were 153 separate seizures, compared with 265 in 2015.

The figures were released in the Customs Service Annual Report, which also included a plea to travellers to be patient at border controls while officers carry out more stringent checks in the wake of several attempts by migrants to reach the Island in the past 12 months.

According to the drugs data, the class B drug cannabis was the most seized illegal substance (£2,780,492) in 2016, followed by ecstasy (£856,075).

In 2014 and 2015 combined Customs seized less than £90,000 worth of the class A drug.