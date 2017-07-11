Letter to the Editor: Waste charge will affect drinkers and diners too

From Ken Jenkins, director of the Edwin Group of Freehouses and Restaurants (Old Smugglers’ Inn, Le Moulin de Lecq and Forum Bar).

I AM proud to be a director of three Island pubs/restaurants that are popular with locals and visitors alike. Like many businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, we have been through some tough times, with a long-standing decline in the number of visitors. Compounding the issue, we have received little support from a government which consistently fails to encourage investment and entrepreneurism.

Fortunately, Visit Jersey appears to be doing a good job and we are seeing positive signs of a recovery. The States, on the other hand, seem hell-bent on stifling growth and destroying this tentative optimism.

The latest attack on business is the planned introduction of a liquid-waste charge, which the States are debating on 18 July. This is another example of just how out of touch our lawmakers are and how they put businesses that benefit Islanders and visitors under threat.

I am not against change, but I am when it is rushed through without proper consultation. The Infrastructure Minister needs to understand the full impact that this charge will have on the pub and restaurant trade. He needs to appreciate the seasonal nature of our trade, the fact that water equals hygiene and the efforts that we’ve already made to reduce liquid waste.

I urge him to withdraw his proposition and take the time to speak to my industry. We have good ideas and solutions that he should listen to. Some Islanders might think this charge won’t affect them because it is, for the time being, solely aimed at businesses. Well, if you occasionally enjoy a drink and a bite to eat in a pub, restaurant or hotel, I’m afraid it will.

It is in everyone’s interests that Deputy Noel takes stock, sits down with the hospitality industry and gets this right. Fortunately, recent news of better States finances gives him the time to do so. So Deputy Noel, if you are reading this, please do the responsible thing and engage with those who will be affected most, be informed of the issues which appear to be overlooked and open proper dialogue with the professionals of the hospitality sector.