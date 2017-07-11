Jet ski crash victim 'was in severe shock'

AN investigation is continuing after a jet skier suffered a serious leg injury following a collision with a speedboat in St Brelade’s Bay at the weekend.

Advocate Giles Corbin, who was a passenger on the jet ski, was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital on Sunday night following the incident near the pier.

The 45-year-old’s mother Felicity Corbin-Wheeler, who flew to Southampton on Monday morning, wrote on Facebook: ‘Thanks everyone who is praying for my son Giles, after the jet ski boat accident, that the surgeons can save his leg. Prayers work miracles.’

The driver of the speedboat, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly.

He has been released on police bail while officers and the Harbourmaster continue their investigation.

Businessman Jonathan Steventon, owner of Jono’s Watersports, helped with the rescue operation which involved the States police, Fire and Rescue Service, RNLI and Coastguard.

He said he thinks maritime laws and regulations are not properly policed in the bay and added that it was only a matter of time before more serious incidents happen.

‘The guy was in severe, severe shock when I saw him,’ he said. ‘You can imagine how bad the injury was. The leg was in a really bad way.

‘There were a lot of boats in the water on Sunday.

‘There are jet-skiers in by the shore and swimmers well out in the bay with no markers. It won’t be long before one has their head knocked off and it won’t be a boat driver’s fault,’ he said.

In 2004 Mr Corbin, a partner at law firm Mourant Ozannes, founded Endeavour Charitable Trust which raises money for Jersey charities through the sponsorship of sportsmen and women.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the States police on 612612 or the Harbour Authority on 447765.