Trees help your mental wellbeing

THE importance of trees for the wellbeing of people who live in town is being assessed as part of a survey by a local environmental charity.

Jersey Trees for Life is currently studying trees – on behalf of the Planning Department – planted along St Helier’s ring road at Cheapside, Rouge Bouillon and St Saviour’s Road and through to the Waterfront.

The organisation’s arboriculturalist, Conrad Evans, said that the results would help the Environment Minister and the Planning Department to review legislation concerning the protection of town’s trees.

The work is being funded by a £3,500 grant from the Howard Davis Farm Trust.

Mr Evans said: ‘This will flag up some trees that are worthy of protecting and it will also highlight areas that could possibly be planted in order to add new stock into the urban environment.

‘This project is possibly even more important, since it has been realised how vital trees are in cities.

‘A study by Bristol University reveals that more trees in the urban environment improves people’s mental health and wellbeing.

‘Trees are recognised to have a number of qualities and attributes that make them invaluable and even more so in the built-up environment.’

Anyone interested in taking part in the survey should contact Mr Evans at contact@treesforlife.org.