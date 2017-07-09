‘Detractors’ partly blamed for lack of diversity on boards

THE size of the Island’s community and detractors of previous panel members are to blame for a lack of diversity among States boards, an Assistant Chief Minister has said.

Senator Paul Routier says that he is looking at ways in which a wider range of people can be recruited, including limiting the number of bodies on which an individual can sit and changing the way in which Islanders are enticed into the roles.

The Assistant Chief Minister made the comments after St Helier Deputy Russell Labey described the current set-up as looking like an ‘old boys’ network’.

‘No negative inference is intended to any individual concerned – we meet them regularly and are grateful for their work – but this government seems to be congenitally incapable of appointing a board upon which certain ex-civil servants or ex-States Members do not sit,’ Deputy Labey said during this week’s States sitting.

‘Politics is all about perception. It looks like an old-boys’ network and the worst excesses of the “Jersey Way”, doesn’t it?’

Responding on behalf of the Chief Minister, Senator Routier said that it was often difficult to find suitable people to take on board member roles in a small place such as Jersey.

He said: ‘In a small community it is always difficult to find people who are prepared to take on various roles, and if we were to go along the route of excluding very capable people to do certain tasks I am not sure if the Island would be best-served.’

Deputy Jeremy Maçon then asked Senator Routier if he thought that one way to achieve greater diversity within the States would be to limit the number of boards an individual could sit on at a time and if he would put his suggestion to the Appointments Commission.

Responding, Senator Routier said that he was already considering the idea and agreed that it should be taken to the commission.

He added: ‘We have to encourage as many people, not only for the boards but also the Assembly. We have got to make sure we have a good cross-section, a representation of our Island community in everything that we do.

He added: ‘We have got to make it a better thing for them to do, so they want to support our Island community. We have recognised that there are some people who are not prepared to serve because of all the detractors that are around – they keep getting knocked back all the time.’