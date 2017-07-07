Supervise children online, says UK's youngest hacker

CHILDREN are at risk of falling into a life of internet crime if parents allow them to go online unsupervised, the UK’s youngest ever convicted computer hacker has said.

Cal Leeming (29) started hacking from his bedroom in his modest family home which he shared with his single-parent mother at the age of just ten.

By the time he was 18 he was sentenced to 15 months in prison after using over 10,000 stolen identities to buy £750,000 of goods.

Since then, with the help of the police officer that led the investigation against him, Mr Leeming has turned his life around and now owns his own cyber security business which has clients around the world including Jersey.

He fell into hacking almost 20 years ago – when the internet was much smaller and less accessible.

He warned that today, when some children who have not even started school have access to smartphones and computers, that there was a far greater risk of them getting involved in crime.

‘[The risk] is pretty high. All children have to do is Google it and they will find a bunch of tutorials.

‘The barrier to entry is very low. So you need to teach children about ethics. Setting barriers of saying you cannot do this and cannot do that does not work,’ he said.

‘I got into hacking through chat rooms. I had no guidance, no censorship, no mentoring. I found something called IRC Internet Relay Chat [an online communication medium] and met a group of very like-minded individuals who also had no restrictions.

‘If you can imagine putting a group of ten-year-olds together, with a talent, with no adults around to supervise – it’s going to end badly.’

Speaking at a Jersey International Business School event at the Hotel de France, the father-of-five said almost ‘every parent’ at some point will have given their child access to an iPad, iPhone or other internet connecting device.

‘There’s nothing wrong with that but there need to be boundaries and guidance. Technology is fine but in moderation,’ he said.