Motorists caught with mobiles escape driving ban

TWO motorists who were prosecuted for holding mobile phones while driving have avoided being banned from the road.

A 36-year-old had his licence endorsed and was fined £500 after he pleaded guilty to holding a phone while behind the wheel.

He was spotted looking down toward his lap while driving a black Nissan Navaro at about 12.45 pm on 25 April on Route de la Libération.

The man was travelling in slow-moving traffic and holding a black iPhone.

Advocate David Wilson, defending, said that the defendant had his mobile phone on his left leg, was travelling at 5 mph and was about to change lane when he received a call and looked down to see who the caller was.

‘He could have answered the phone by pressing a button on his steering wheel but did not do so. The phone was being held in his hand on his lap,’ said Advocate Wilson.

In sentencing, Relief Magistrate Nuno Santos Costa said: ‘I am not going to take your licence away this time but if you come before me again you will be banned no matter what effect it might have.’

Later, Mr Santos Costa told an 18-year-old telecoms engineer that he ‘was very lucky today’, as he had earlier decided not to ban another motorist who committed a very similar offence.

The teenager, who apologised for his actions, was fined £500 and had his licence endorsed after he admitted holding a mobile phone while driving at about 4.40 pm near the Weighbridge on 24 April.