States developers sell Radisson lease

Figures have been released following a freedom of information request that show the amount of public money spent by the States at the Radisson since it opened in late 2007.

THE States-owned Jersey Development Company has sold its ground lease of the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel for £3.15 million.

Point Properties Ltd, a company that is registered at 37 Esplanade, has bought the ground lease.

Lee Henry, the managing director of the JDC, said that the firm had been receiving a three per cent payment on hotel-room revenue as part of the deal, but had decided to ‘dispose of its interest’ because of favourable market conditions. The ground lease was valued at £1.75m in the JDC’s accounts.

Mr Henry said that the money would be used to ‘fund the JDC’s future pre-development activities’.

 

 

