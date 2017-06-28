Parents of Clinton Pringle to launch charity in his name

THE parents of Clinton Pringle are to set up a charity in his honour.

On Tuesday – exactly a year on from the collision which claimed the three-year-old’s life – Michael (50) and Stacey (29) Pringle added their latest tributes to a wall of cuddly toys, cards and flowers placed on railings at the S-bend on Tunnell Street next to the Millennium Town Park.

Clinton, who was on holiday with his mother, was hit by a van as he crossed the paved ‘shared space’ road just before 4 pm on Monday 27 June.

He died days later in Southampton Hospital surrounded by 26 members of his family.

The van driver, Rebekah Le Gal (39), is due to be sentenced next month for causing death by careless driving.

Mr and Mrs Pringle are due to return home to Scotland this week where they are working on setting up a charity in memory of their ‘football mad’, Celtic-supporting son – the Clinton Pringle Memorial Project.

Once registered as a charity, it will support families who have lost children in sudden and tragic circumstances by creating ‘usable memorials’ – areas where children can play.

‘It’s a way of giving back and having Clinton’s name remembered. Every new space will have a plaque that will say “donated by the Clinton Pringle Memorial Project”,’ said Mr Pringle.

The couple have already created a space at Rosemount Nursery in Glasgow where Clinton used to attend.

It cost around £3,000 and is known by children and staff there as ‘Clinton’s Paradise’ – a reference to the nickname Celtic fans give their home ground Celtic Park.