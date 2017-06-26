Elderly pedestrian hit by falling vase

AN 80-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was hit on the shoulder by a vase which had fallen out of an apartment window.

The pensioner was walking along Queen Street at about 10.30 am on Monday when a woman in the flat accidentally knocked the vase off the sill while cleaning.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The woman was spoken to by officers.