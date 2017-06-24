Development plans for former school

HEALTH professionals and local businesses wanting to be part of a new commercial development in St Martin are being asked to contact the parish.

The municipality has plans to renovate the old primary school to create a development to include a doctor’s surgery and pharmacy, convenience store and community health units suitable to accommodate dental, chiropody, chiropractor practices or therapy services.

Constable Michel Le Troquer said: ‘I am delighted to say that the Parish of St Martin is “open for business” and I look forward to hearing from many interested parties over the coming weeks.

‘This is a great opportunity for several commercial partners to join the project and work with the parish to provide our parishioners with an asset of real community value. The timing couldn’t be better.

‘By seeking partners early on in the design process, they will have a chance to engage with us as we’re developing our emerging plans and the planning application.’

The redevelopment plans also include improving pedestrian safety in the area and creating 30 parking spaces – in addition to the almost 100 bays in the village green public car park across the road.

Anyone interested in leasing one of the commercial units should contact the parish’s agent, Guy Gothard, at CBRE Jersey on 874141 or by emailing guy.gothard@cbre.com.