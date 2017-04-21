Airport row led to jail time in Jersey

AN argument that started at Luton Airport led to a holidaymaker spending 17 days in prison in Jersey.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the 47-year-old defendant, from Epping, and a woman he was with, had a row while they were at the Bedfordshire airport and were not talking to each other when they arrived in the Island.

The next afternoon the defendant saw the woman talking to two men in the Apollo Hotel where they were staying, and after asking her for the room key, he insulted her. He later pushed her onto the bed during an argument in the hotel room and the woman phoned the police.

He admitted pushing and shaking the woman hard for three or four seconds but said that he had stopped because he had been shocked by his behaviour.

The man was remanded in custody after the incident earlier this month and was this week bound over to be of good behaviour.

