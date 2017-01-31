Call for States to add funds to university at Highlands

UNIVERSITY courses in Jersey should be underwritten by the States to enable Highlands to offer more degrees, the head of higher education at the college has said.

Ben Bennett said that if taxpayers’ money was used to cover a shortfall in income on new programmes in their first years, more courses could be made available.

He described it as ‘a chicken and egg situation’ whereby University College Jersey – Highlands’ higher education department – had to ensure that a course would be cost-effective before it even offered it to students.

‘If the States covered the deficit in the initial years, it would enable courses to grow in popularity and become self-financing,’ he said.

UCJ currently offers full honours degrees and numerous foundation courses which can be ‘topped up’ to make full honours degrees. Many of the courses are run in conjunction with the University of Plymouth.

