facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: JEP Opinion: Dangers of a polarised world
News: Flasher indecently exposed himself near St Helier park
News: Jersey Live axed: Island's biggest music festival ends after 13 years
News: Teenager arrested in connection with assault outside Robin Hood Takeaway
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port

Call for States to add funds to university at Highlands

UCJ students Lucie Hosking (19) and Demri Mitchell (21)Picture: PETER MOURANT
Lucie Hosking (19) and Demri Mitchell (21) are both happy to promote the benefits of studying at University College Jersey rather than going to the UK Picture: PETER MOURANT (17235037)

UNIVERSITY courses in Jersey should be underwritten by the States to enable Highlands to offer more degrees, the head of higher education at the college has said.

Ben Bennett said that if taxpayers’ money was used to cover a shortfall in income on new programmes in their first years, more courses could be made available.

He described it as ‘a chicken and egg situation’ whereby University College Jersey – Highlands’ higher education department – had to ensure that a course would be cost-effective before it even offered it to students.

‘If the States covered the deficit in the initial years, it would enable courses to grow in popularity and become self-financing,’ he said.

UCJ currently offers full honours degrees and numerous foundation courses which can be ‘topped up’ to make full honours degrees. Many of the courses are run in conjunction with the University of Plymouth.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Call for States to add funds to university at Highlands"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.