St Saviour’s Hospital is a sitting duck for vandals, says Constable

THE abandoned St Saviour’s Hospital is a ‘sitting duck’ for vandals and arsonists, the parish’s Constable has said following a fire at the weekend.

Firefighters had to break into the granite building on Sunday after a member of the public reported that smoke was pouring out of the windows and that chairs and curtains were on fire.

The crews quickly extinguished the blaze and cleared the building of smoke.

Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard she believed the fire was the act of arsonists, and that she was not surprised by the incident.

‘I think that building is a sitting duck. I am very disappointed, but it does not surprise me. It attracts attention,’ she said.

‘Something should be done because it is one heck of a site with lovely land and gardens. But the States have got this thing with land – they have it given to them or willed to them but they wait until it is ruined before they act. Something needs to be done.’

