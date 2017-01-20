Details of police’s move are published

THE States police’s action plan to move to its new headquarters at Green Street has been published.

The force, which consists of more than 300 staff and officers, hopes to be in the new £24 million building by the end of March.

In the second quarter of the year, between April and the end of June, it hopes to have decommissioned all of the current buildings, including Rouge Bouillon, old Broadcasting House and Summerland, and to have handed control of those back to Jersey Property Holdings.

By the end of the year the force hopes to have completed all ‘initial snagging’ work at the new building, two-thirds of which has been paid for with money seized from criminals.

