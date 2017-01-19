facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery

Southampton patients can now stay in apartments

17203441
Five flats are now available in Southampton’s Ocean Village Marina complex

PATIENTS who need hospital treatment in Southampton can now stay in apartments provided by the Health Department.

Five flats are available in the city’s Ocean Village Marina complex.

Last year about 170 patients were referred to Southampton General, with the majority needing to spend between four and six weeks away from the Island to receive radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

Previously, the Health Department had placed patients in Southampton’s Jurys Inn Hotel but has now established a one-year pilot scheme with ESA Serviced Apartments to provide the accommodation.

Health Minister Andrew Green told the States this week: ‘This move is in response to feedback from patients who stated their preference for a more homely alternative to the previous lengthy hotel stay.’

The Health Department is funding the cost of letting out the flats. Due to commercial confidentially the department said that it was unable to divulge how much the scheme would cost to run.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Southampton patients can now stay in apartments"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.