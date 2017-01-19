Southampton patients can now stay in apartments

PATIENTS who need hospital treatment in Southampton can now stay in apartments provided by the Health Department.

Five flats are available in the city’s Ocean Village Marina complex.

Last year about 170 patients were referred to Southampton General, with the majority needing to spend between four and six weeks away from the Island to receive radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

Previously, the Health Department had placed patients in Southampton’s Jurys Inn Hotel but has now established a one-year pilot scheme with ESA Serviced Apartments to provide the accommodation.

Health Minister Andrew Green told the States this week: ‘This move is in response to feedback from patients who stated their preference for a more homely alternative to the previous lengthy hotel stay.’

The Health Department is funding the cost of letting out the flats. Due to commercial confidentially the department said that it was unable to divulge how much the scheme would cost to run.

