Mobile phone fire ‘may have caused fatal air crash’

A PASSENGER jet which crashed last year, claiming the life of a Jersey resident, may have been brought down when a pilot’s mobile phone overheated and caught fire, it has been claimed.

Richard Osman was one of 66 passengers on board the EgyptAir Airbus A320 when it crashed into the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo last May.No one survived.

Now, French newspaper Le Parisien, citing Air Transport Gendarmerie investigation documents, has reported that a fire broke out where the co-pilot had placed his phone, tablet and bottles of perfume above the instrument panel. Investigators have previously said that smoke was recorded in the cockpit and toilet.

The publication claims that CCTV footage at Charles de Gaulle Airport shows personal items lying on the cockpit’s glare-shield (dashboard).

