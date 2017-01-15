Sand Street: Developer plans to put the park into car park

ONE side of Sand Street car park could become St Helier’s first ‘green wall’ under plans to improve the area and give tenants of a newly-proposed office block a nicer view.

Proposals to add ivy to the eastern side of the 14-parking-level structure have been put forward by developers Sentry Properties Limited, which has submitted a planning application to demolish and rebuild an office block at 9 Castle Street on the opposite side of the road.

According to a letter from Waddington Architects, sent to Environment Minister Steve Luce, Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel and St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft, the developers had concerns that ‘9 Castle Street looks directly onto Sand Street car park, and they would like to improve this’.

Mr Waddington explained that the planting scheme could be carried out as part of the developer’s ‘Percentage for Art’ contribution – an initiative that encourages those behind large-scale projects to enhance their surroundings.

