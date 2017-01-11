facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve

Market turns off the power for virtual-reality company

17121779
Vizuality co-founder and director Phil Morris with simulation developer James Montgomery

A JERSEY company that set up one of the world’s first virtual-reality studios has gone into liquidation.

Vizuality Jersey Ltd, founded by Phil Morris and Fred Meyer, had been developing virtual-reality equipment, which appears set to become the next must-have home entertainment format.

However, Mr Morris said that the company had been too early for the market, with other big-name brands delaying the release of their devices, which allow users to explore virtual worlds using a special headset.

In September Vizuality announced it had opened a studio in Liverpool, with the co-founders saying the technology could be used to play games or explore architectural plans, and also had educational and therapeutic applications as well. They also planned to open a business in Jersey.

And Mr Morris and Mr Meyer had developed a way for multiple users to explore the same virtual world within the same studio – something not yet available in the commercial market.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Market turns off the power for virtual-reality company"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.