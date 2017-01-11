Market turns off the power for virtual-reality company

A JERSEY company that set up one of the world’s first virtual-reality studios has gone into liquidation.

Vizuality Jersey Ltd, founded by Phil Morris and Fred Meyer, had been developing virtual-reality equipment, which appears set to become the next must-have home entertainment format.

However, Mr Morris said that the company had been too early for the market, with other big-name brands delaying the release of their devices, which allow users to explore virtual worlds using a special headset.

In September Vizuality announced it had opened a studio in Liverpool, with the co-founders saying the technology could be used to play games or explore architectural plans, and also had educational and therapeutic applications as well. They also planned to open a business in Jersey.

And Mr Morris and Mr Meyer had developed a way for multiple users to explore the same virtual world within the same studio – something not yet available in the commercial market.

