Jail for town sex attacker who stalked lone woman

A SEXUAL predator who stalked a ‘vulnerable’ woman through the streets of St Helier late at night before indecently assaulting her has been jailed.

Alfredo de Oliveira, who has a previous conviction for following lone women at night, watched as his victim separated from her friend and pursued her before forcing her into a shop doorway to carry out the attack.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said that the assault had ruined her life, adding that she had since changed her appearance in fear that de Oliveira would recognise her.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old was jailed for two years and eight months by the Royal Court and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years after pleading guilty to indecent assault.

The prosecution also asked the court to issue a restraining order – of a kind never before imposed in Jersey – which would ban de Oliveira from approaching or following a lone woman at night, claiming that the defendant ‘represents a threat of serious sexual harm to the public’.

