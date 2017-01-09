facebook icon twitter icon
Death of Sure CEO

eddie saints from sure who has died
Eddie Saints (17111879)

THE CEO of Sure has died. In a statement released yesterday, Sure said that Eddie Saints, who had been head of the telecommunications firm for the past eight years, had died.

The statement from Justin Bellinger, Sure’s chief digital officer, said: ‘We are very sad to confirm that Eddie Saints, chief executive officer of Sure Channel Islands and Isle of Man, has passed away suddenly. Eddie had been CEO of Sure in Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man since 2008 and he made a huge contribution to the company.

‘He will be sorely missed by everyone at Sure. Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.’

According to his Linkedin profile, Mr Saints was previously the CEO of Cable and Wireless and had also studied at the French business school Insead.'

