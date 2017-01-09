facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

A&E ‘not for coughs and colds’ – States

AIG_0584
An evening and weekend service for non-emergency cases is available through the out-of-hours GP Service. This is based in the Outpatients Department at the Hospital and can be reached via the switchboard on 442000.

ISLANDERS are being urged to use the Accident and Emergency Department only for ‘genuine’ emergencies, after visits soared by a third during the Christmas period.

The Health Department has called on those with less serious illnesses to visit their GP rather than the department, after a large number of cases put pressure on staff and bed capacity last month.

Hospital workers reported ‘one of the busiest’ Christmas periods they had experienced, with a large number of flu cases in particular.

A spokesman for the Health Department said that no one was refused treatment if they went to the Emergency Department, but their case would be de-prioritised if it was considered less serious.

He added: ‘Some people believe we should “get tough with the time-wasters” and actually turn people away. But that’s easy to say for those who don’t work at the coalface and wouldn’t have to deal with the flak that would no doubt ensue in some cases.’

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "A&E ‘not for coughs and colds’ – States"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.