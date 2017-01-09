ISLANDERS are being urged to use the Accident and Emergency Department only for ‘genuine’ emergencies, after visits soared by a third during the Christmas period.

The Health Department has called on those with less serious illnesses to visit their GP rather than the department, after a large number of cases put pressure on staff and bed capacity last month.

Hospital workers reported ‘one of the busiest’ Christmas periods they had experienced, with a large number of flu cases in particular.

A spokesman for the Health Department said that no one was refused treatment if they went to the Emergency Department, but their case would be de-prioritised if it was considered less serious.

He added: ‘Some people believe we should “get tough with the time-wasters” and actually turn people away. But that’s easy to say for those who don’t work at the coalface and wouldn’t have to deal with the flak that would no doubt ensue in some cases.’

