facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Robbery shopkeeper feared being stabbed

17100784
Temple Stores Stopford Road

A SHOPKEEPER has told how he feared he would be stabbed after a man wielding a six-inch knife burst into his St Helier shop and demanded cash.

The 34-year-old said the robber appeared ‘calm’ and ‘experienced’ as he slammed the blade down on the counter and ordered him to open the till and fill a bag with money.

Around £800, the shopkeeper’s mobile phone and the store landline was taken during the raid at Temple Stores on Stopford Road on Thursday evening. No-one was injured.

Armed police were called to the scene after the Islander went to a nearby pub and dialled 999. They arrived within minutes but the suspect had fled.

It emerged today that the suspect may have been scoping out his target earlier in the day as he was seen outside the shop at 10 am, 1 pm and 5 pm on the day of the robbery.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Full report and interview with the shopkeeper in Saturday's JEP.

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Robbery shopkeeper feared being stabbed"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.