Robbery shopkeeper feared being stabbed

A SHOPKEEPER has told how he feared he would be stabbed after a man wielding a six-inch knife burst into his St Helier shop and demanded cash.

The 34-year-old said the robber appeared ‘calm’ and ‘experienced’ as he slammed the blade down on the counter and ordered him to open the till and fill a bag with money.

Around £800, the shopkeeper’s mobile phone and the store landline was taken during the raid at Temple Stores on Stopford Road on Thursday evening. No-one was injured.

Armed police were called to the scene after the Islander went to a nearby pub and dialled 999. They arrived within minutes but the suspect had fled.

It emerged today that the suspect may have been scoping out his target earlier in the day as he was seen outside the shop at 10 am, 1 pm and 5 pm on the day of the robbery.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Full report and interview with the shopkeeper in Saturday's JEP.

