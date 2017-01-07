Next to open one of biggest stores in town

CLOTHES retailer Next is on track to open one of its biggest high street stores in Jersey later this year.

The £15 million redevelopment of the New Street side of de Gruchy department store is due to be completed by the end of April. It will then be handed over to the UK retail firm.

The company will then fit out the shop ready for it to open on schedule at the end of October.

Next, which this week warned that sales over the festive period had been worse than expected, is due to take over the whole of the new site and has said previously that it will move its current outlet in Queen Street into the new space.

