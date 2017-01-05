Works ‘will make traffic nightmare areas worse’

DIVERSIONS caused by planned roadworks on Route de Trinité over the next three months are going to worsen ‘nightmare’ traffic areas in St Helier and St Saviour, a Constable has warned.

Resurfacing work is due to start on the main road between St Helier and Trinity on Monday. Sections of the road will be closed each weekday between 9.15 am and 6 pm until 31 March.

Diversions will take traffic via Queen’s Road and Grande Route de St Jean or St Saviour’s Hill and Grande Route de St Martin.

St Saviour Constable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard said that she was ‘very concerned’ about additional traffic in areas which already suffered heavy congestion.

Details on the progress of the work and access can be found at gov.je/travel/roads

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra