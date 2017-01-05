facebook icon twitter icon
Husband attacked new wife as she danced with men at party

Mayfair Hotel. Picture: JON GUEGAN
The assault on the dance floor occurred during an early Christmas party at the Mayfair Hotel

A JEALOUS husband attacked his new wife while she was dancing with two men at a Christmas party at the Mayfair Hotel, the Magistrate’s Court has heard.

The court was told that the 48-year-old, of Charles Street, approached his wife from behind and without warning struck her on the back of the head.

The force of the blow knocked her to the floor and the next thing she remembered, the court heard, was waking up in hospital.

The defendant was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and was ordered to complete a nine-month probation order – which includes the Adapt behaviour management course – after pleading guilty to a charge of grave and criminal assault.

The court heard that the couple had been married only three months and that it was their first ‘proper night out’ since their wedding.

 

