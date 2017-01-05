facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
605-space car park and homes plan for Ann Street

17079980
An illustration of how the new development would look in place of the old brewery site Picture: Waddington architects

PLANS to build a superstore on the former Ann Street Brewery site have been axed in favour of creating a multi-storey car park and homes.

More than 600 parking spaces could be built at the site under plans submitted by property developers Comprop, whose proposals include refurbishing four historic homes, adding 15 new properties to the area and making improvements to nearby roads.

The organisation received permission to build a 30,000 sq ft supermarket – which had planned to sell Tesco-branded products – and an attached multi-storey car park in 2014, but the project did not progress. Comprop yesterday said that the project was not taken forward as there was no appetite from UK franchises to occupy the proposed store.

The application has been welcomed by St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft, who said that more parking for shoppers would benefit traders and residents and allow more people to park close to the park.

 

 

 

 

 

