How Jersey may look if sea temperatures rise by 4°C

LOW-LYING areas of Jersey including much of the Esplanade, Le Rocquier School and large sections of the west coast could disappear under water if global sea temperatures rise by 4°C, climate analysts have claimed.

Climate Central, an independent organisation of scientists and journalists, has developed a world map detailing how rising ocean temperatures could affect sea levels.

The group says that levels have already increased by eight inches since 1880 and that the rate of rise is accelerating.

Their warning follows an announcement by Environment Minister Steve Luce that around £700,000 is to be spent on developing a plan to protect the Island’s coastline from the effects of climate change.

