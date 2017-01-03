facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands

How Jersey may look if sea temperatures rise by 4°C

Map showing the effects of sea level rises on the coast of Jersey
This map, produced by Climate Centreal, shows which areas of Jersey will be affected by a predicted sea-level rise of 8.9 metres caused by a rise in temperature of 4°C

LOW-LYING areas of Jersey including much of the Esplanade, Le Rocquier School and large sections of the west coast could disappear under water if global sea temperatures rise by 4°C, climate analysts have claimed.

Climate Central, an independent organisation of scientists and journalists, has developed a world map detailing how rising ocean temperatures could affect sea levels.

The group says that levels have already increased by eight inches since 1880 and that the rate of rise is accelerating.

Their warning follows an announcement by Environment Minister Steve Luce that around £700,000 is to be spent on developing a plan to protect the Island’s coastline from the effects of climate change.

Full story in Tuesday's JEP.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "How Jersey may look if sea temperatures rise by 4°C"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.