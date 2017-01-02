Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets

A man has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault in a public toilet in St Helier.

Police are investigating after receiving an allegation that the woman was attacked in a cubicle of the female toilets at Snow Hill during the early hours of New Years Day.

Officers say the incident is alleged to have happened between 3.20 am and 4 am. Witnesses, including a woman in a red coat who is believed to have been near the scene at the time, are now being sought.

In a statement a police spokeswoman said: 'The police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or who may have information about this incident.

'There were a number of people in the area or using the Snow Hill toilets at the time and the police would especially like to hear from a female wearing a red coat who assisted the female. The female sustained no visible injuries.'

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.