Donation of pallet boards enables prisoners to build wildlife homes

HEDGEHOG homes and bird boxes are just some of the items prisoners will be able to build using thousands of wooden pallet boards that have been donated to the Jersey Prison Service.

The Channel Islands Co-operative Society has given 3,000 of the pallets that it no longer has any use for since it closed down its warehouse operations in Jersey last year. The wood will be used by inmates who have been taught carpentry skills during their time in prison to build boxes for wildlife such as bats, birds, squirrels and hedgehogs.

As part of inmates’ rehabilitation, the Prison Service has been running an environmental project since 2013. So far, around 3,000 items have been made by prisoners and distributed across the Island, including 100 hedgehog homes that have been given to the Hedgehog Preservation Society.

Ron Morris, warehousing and distribution manager at the Co-op, said the society had donated money to help launch the prison’s environmental project three years ago.

