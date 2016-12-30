facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Cancer: We’re the worst of 25 island nations

WEB_15096090
Martin Knight, Jersey’s head of health improvement said: ‘It is difficult to establish the accuracy of the data being presented in this report without seeing what data sets are being used to make comparisons between islands.'

THE rate of cancer deaths in Jersey is the worst of 25 major island nations around the world, a new report has revealed.

The Island Monitor report released by Guernsey-based company Island Global Research showed that 32 per cent of deaths in Jersey were from cancer.

Of the 25 islands analysed across the globe, Jersey ranks highest for cancer deaths, ahead of countries like Hong Kong, Gibraltar and Malta. Guernsey has a cancer death rate of 30 per cent.

The islands with the lowest cancer death rates were Fiji and the Cook Islands, with 11 and 12 per cent respectively.

Jersey was also fourth on the list for percentage of deaths as a result of respiratory problems, with 13 per cent. Hong Kong, Singapore and Gibraltar all had a higher percentage of deaths from respiratory issues.

 

 

