EU nationals’ rights important, Gorst tells Lords

MAINTAINING the rights of EU nationals working in Jersey is one of the most important post-Brexit factors for the Island, the Chief Minister has told a House of Lords Select Committee.

The committee has launched an inquiry into the implications the UK’s decision to leave the European Union will have on Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

And Chief Minister Ian Gorst this week gave evidence to the inquiry discussing the importance of maintaining EU nationals’ rights to work as well as keeping the free travel arrangements between the UK and the islands. Senator Gorst appeared alongside Guernsey Chief Minister Gavin St Pier and Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle.

The Crown Dependencies are not part of the UK and not part of the UK’s membership of the EU. However, the islands’ relationship with the EU is set to be broken once Brexit is triggered.

Currently EU nationals do not require a permit to work in Jersey and can travel to the Island without the need for a visa.