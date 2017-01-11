facebook icon twitter icon
Furniture firm closing after 50 years

WEB_17007628_2
The Thomsons used furniture premises in Commercial Street Picture:ROB CURRIE (17004654)

A FURNITURE and collectibles business founded 50 years ago will be closing its doors later this month.

Thomsons in Commercial Street has been losing customers since Jersey Post moved their parcel depot to Rue des Près and now that the lease is coming to an end, the owners say it is not worth continuing.

Chris Thomson said that the growth of larger, out of town charity shops had also impacted the business. ‘If people want to buy second-hand furniture, they go to the Jersey Hospice shop. People would rather give things away to charity than take a little money for it,’ he said.

It was Chris’s mother and father, Joan and Ray Thomson, who set up the business in Blackpool in the 1960s. Jerseyman Ray, who was then working as a chauffeur, had met Joan Shepherd, from Blackpool, when she came to the Island to nurse at the Hospital.

Read the full story in The Business in Wednesday's JEP.

 

 

