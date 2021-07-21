Decision pending – Cricket fan proposes as England battle Pakistan

Viral SportPublished:

The duo formed a perfect partnership.

England and Pakistan were not the only ones forming partnerships at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, with one fan successfully proposing to his partner.

The big moment came with Pakistan batting first in the third and deciding Twenty20 match between the sides in Lancashire, with the series level at 1-1.

“Oh, there’s a proposal in the crowd,” announced the commentator.

Whoever was in charge of the television graphics played along with a “decision pending” banner, before announcing “she said yes!”

“That’s the biggest cheer of the day,” said the commentator.

Important pairings followed on the pitch for England, who chased down the target of 155 with just two balls remaining to clinch a series victory.

Despite losing three batsmen in five balls towards the end, the home side won the series decider with three wickets to spare.

