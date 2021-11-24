Real Madrid and Inter Milan progress in the Champions League

Real Madrid and Inter Milan booked their places in the last 16 of the Champions League with victories in Group D on Wednesday.

First-half goals from David Alaba and Toni Kroos and a Karim Benzema strike earned Real a 3-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol that secured their place in the next stage.

Earlier Edin Dzeko’s second-half double earned Inter a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Edin Dzeko scored both goals in Inter Milan’s victory (Luca Bruno/AP/Press Association Images)

Manchester City and Paris St Germain both secured qualification from Group A after Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to beat the Ligue 1 leaders 2-1 in Group A.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG ahead just after half-time at the Etihad Stadium but goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus turned the game on its head and saw City secure top spot.

Gabriel Jesus, right, scored the winner (Tim Goode/PA)

AC Milan recorded their first Champions League victory since the 2013-14 season as a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid kept alive their hopes of progression.

Junior Messias headed an 87th-minute winner in Madrid to leave an exciting finale to Group B.

Junior Messias, right, celebrates his winner (Manu Fernandez/AP)

But the results leave Porto, Milan and Atletico all separated by one point heading into the final round.

Ajax maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C with a 2-1 victory at Besiktas, who led through Rachid Ghezzal’s 22nd-minute penalty.

Sebastien Haller celebrates the winner (AP)

Sporting Lisbon are in pole position to follow Ajax through after they moved above Borussia Dortmund into second with a 3-1 win against the Bundesliga side.