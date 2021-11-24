Real Madrid and Inter Milan progress in the Champions League

UK SportPublished:

Man City and PSG also booked their last-16 places, while AC Milan kept their hopes alive in style.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan progress in the Champions League

Real Madrid and Inter Milan booked their places in the last 16 of the Champions League with victories in Group D on Wednesday.

First-half goals from David Alaba and Toni Kroos and a Karim Benzema strike earned Real a 3-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol that secured their place in the next stage.

Earlier Edin Dzeko’s second-half double earned Inter a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko scored both goals in Inter Milan’s victory (Luca Bruno/AP/Press Association Images)

Manchester City and Paris St Germain both secured qualification from Group A after Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to beat the Ligue 1 leaders 2-1 in Group A.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG ahead just after half-time at the Etihad Stadium but goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus turned the game on its head and saw City secure top spot.

Gabriel Jesus, right, scored the winner
Gabriel Jesus, right, scored the winner (Tim Goode/PA)

AC Milan recorded their first Champions League victory since the 2013-14 season as a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid kept alive their hopes of progression.

Junior Messias headed an 87th-minute winner in Madrid to leave an exciting finale to Group B.

Junior Messias, right, celebrates his winner
Junior Messias, right, celebrates his winner (Manu Fernandez/AP)

But the results leave Porto, Milan and Atletico all separated by one point heading into the final round.

Ajax maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C with a 2-1 victory at Besiktas, who led through Rachid Ghezzal’s 22nd-minute penalty.

Sebastien Haller celebrates the winner
Sebastien Haller celebrates the winner (AP)

Sporting Lisbon are in pole position to follow Ajax through after they moved above Borussia Dortmund into second with a 3-1 win against the Bundesliga side.

Pedro Goncalves’ brace gave the hosts a two-goal cushion before their task was made easier by Emre Can’s 74th-minute red card. Pedro Porro headed the third before Donyell Malen’s late consolation goal in added time.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News