NZ ‘look back fondly’ on 2019 World Cup final but now focused on next challenge

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson revealed his side look back with fondness on being part of a memorable 2019 World Cup final against England – even if he reflected the result “didn’t make a lot of sense”.

England lifted their first 50-over global trophy by edging out the Black Caps in a dramatic denouement at Lord’s, having hit more fours and sixes than their opponents after tied scores in regulation and a nail-biting super over.

The controversial boundary countback rule was scrapped months later but the outcome remains a big talking point ahead of the teams’ T20 World Cup semi-final clash in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England won the 2019 World Cup following a thrilling final against New Zealand (Nick Potts/PA)

“Everybody’s got a different opinion on it, you know, to have ties and boundary counts and all these sorts of dramatic things that decide some matches – or not so much anymore,” said Williamson.

“But it was an amazing game to be a part of and certainly all the guys, when it does come up in conversation, it’s looked back on fondly and we appreciate that experience.

“As a group they continue to come thick and fast and that’s where we like to put our focus. Not long after that was some Test cricket focus. Now we’re at a T20 World Cup and the cricket just continues to roll on.”

England topped their Super 12s group but have been dealt a double blow in the last week in their quest to become the first side to hold both limited-overs World Cups simultaneously by tournament-ending injuries to a key duo.

We’re all gutted for you @JasonRoy20 ? We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody. If anyone can come back stronger, it’s you ?#T20WorldCup #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2021

Left-arm quick Tymal Mills has succumbed to a right thigh strain and opening batter Jason Roy is nursing a torn left calf but New Zealand seamer Trent Boult believes his side are the underdogs heading into the contest.

“They are a very well balanced team playing some very good white ball cricket at the moment, so let’s hope we can create big upset,” said the left-armer in a video posted by New Zealand Cricket.

“There’s been some good history between the sides over the last wee while in white-ball cricket, so I’m sure there’s a lot of people back home watching this one with interest.”

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Moeen Ali

Liam Livingstone

James Vince

“They’ve got match winners throughout their team, and that’s been a big movement of their white-ball side: power packed and bat deep as well,” said Williamson.

“At the end of the day it’s trying to commit to what you do as a team, and we both do it a little bit differently. And that constantly changes just over time and personnel changes and all these sorts of things.”

Pride in playing for New Zealand at the @T20WorldCup and a helicopter ? ? ? It's all happening in this Trent Boult answer ? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/B4GFO2oW4J — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 9, 2021

Williamson has amassed 126 tournament runs at an impressive average of 42 but a more modest strike-rate of 98.43 – although he has been burdened by a longstanding elbow problem.