Bruce Mouat to double up as Britain’s Winter Olympics squad starts to take shape

Bruce Mouat will make history as the first curler to represent Great Britain in two disciplines at the same Olympic Games in Beijing next year.

The 27-year-old skip has been selected as part of a five-strong men’s squad and will also partner Jen Dodds in the mixed doubles event.

They are the first British athletes to be officially selected for the Games in the Chinese capital next February, with the women’s team still facing a tough qualifying competition in December to confirm their place.

Meet @TeamMouat – the first names on the team sheet for Beijing 2022. ➡️ https://t.co/PxyhziD8nn#TeamGB — Team GB (@TeamGB) October 14, 2021

Mouat said: “I’m absolutely delighted to finally get the news that we’re going to be heading to Beijing.

“It’s so exciting and testament to the effort that all of us have put in over the last four years to get to this point.

“It’s all the more exciting to be able to play in other events. I don’t think I ever dreamed of being able to play in two Olympic disciplines when I was younger, so to have that opportunity now and to be the first British Olympian to do so makes it even better.”

Bruce Mouat will partner Jen Dodds in GB’s mixed doubles curling team in Beijing (Jane Barlow/PA)

But it is his long-standing partnership with Dodds which may yield the strongest medal chance, with the duo having claimed the world mixed doubles title in Aberdeen earlier this year.

The curling mixed doubles event was added to the Olympic programme for the first time in Pyeongchang in 2018, but a British pairing did not qualify.

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds will be GB’s first mixed doubles team at the Winter Olympics (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s obviously something we’ve been striving towards for years. Every cycle I’ve been in that’s been the goal, so it’s a great honour to be selected as part of Team GB for this one.