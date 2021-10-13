Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust goes public with question for club’s board

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has gone public with questions it has for the club’s board after their request for a meeting was rejected last week.

The fans group wanted to meet with senior figures at Spurs to discuss the club’s strategy and vision for the future but were turned down.

THST has now released the questions they were intending to ask, insisting that fans deserve to know the answers.

It said in a statement: “The club board declined to meet with the Trust board, however, that does not mean those questions are no longer relevant.

We recently asked for a meeting with the Club's Board to discuss strategic matters. Those questions are still relevant, and we'd encourage @SpursOfficial to share their plans with their fans. Here are the questions we believe should be answered ?https://t.co/XTQZHdlal2 — THST (@THSTOfficial) October 13, 2021

“What it does mean is we now have to ask in public the questions we would have asked at that meeting. We asked the club to clarify its strategy when it went two consecutive transfer windows without signing a player, when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, and we ask again now.

“It was our intention to provide the club’s board with an opportunity to explain its short, medium and long-term plans for THFC and to furnish the fan base with sufficient information to make an educated assessment of the current situation and the direction of travel at Tottenham Hotspur. We’d hope that information would still be forthcoming.

“Sharing strategic visions and objectives is not unusual in football, and is commonplace in business, with several clubs (including Liverpool, Everton, Celtic, Rangers) alongside the Football Association, having published plans and reports readily available for review.

Tottenham fans protested against Daniel Levy at the end of last season (Adam Davy/PA)

“We hope the club’s board takes the opportunity to address fan concerns, and to share their future plans for THFC.”

Among the questions asked were the board’s objectives over the next five years, clarification what Daniel Levy’s comment on restoring the DNA of the club meant, the club’s thoughts on the lack of trophies over the last 20 years and whether the club make the team a priority.