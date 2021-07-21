Amber Hill out of Tokyo 2020 as Team GB boss admits Games ‘won’t be easy ride’

Amber Hill became the third British athlete to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive coronavirus test only hours after Team GB chief Mark England conceded that navigating the Games would not be an “easy ride”.

Hill, who was due to be the top-ranked competitor in the women’s skeet shooting competition, tested positive shortly prior to her scheduled departure, joining tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans, both of whom withdrew last week.

The 23-year-old’s misfortune will hardly have eased nerves in the Team GB camp, following the news that six British athletes had been forced to self-isolate at their preparation camp in Yokohama due to being deemed close contacts of a positive case on their flight.

Amber Hill had been expected to win a medal in the women’s skeet competition (Mike Egerton/PA)

“This is a rule that was presented to everybody only in the last 48 hours by the IOC and Tokyo 2020,” England said.

“Any athlete in the Olympic Games that has been contacted for track-and-trace and is isolating, as long as they presenting negative tests… they are allowed to enter the field of play.”

Hill said: “There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now.

“After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.

Friday’s opening ceremony will take place in front of empty seats (Mike Egerton/PA)

The six affected athletes in Tokyo have been able to continue training, albeit being otherwise restricted to their individual rooms where they must also take their meals.

One of them, 400 hurdler Jessie Knight, told the Guardian: “Initially my heart sank because I thought I was going to be told I had it. To be honest there was panic. I called my coach straightaway and I said ‘please don’t call my family’, because I thought they would just go into panic mode too.”

Hurdler Jessie Knight is one of six athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo (Ian Rutherford/PA)

While athletes deemed close contacts are able to effectively continue training and competing as normal, those who test positive are required to spend a mandatory 10 days in isolation, which is likely to rule the majority affected out of competition.

England added: “We are a couple of days away from the opening ceremony and not one of those athletes, not one of the support staff, not one of the personnel engaging with Team GB has tested positive.

Team GB chief Mark England has told athletes to “buckle up” for a bumpy ride (John Walton/PA)

“We want everyone back home to buckle up. It won’t be an easy ride but it will be exciting and there will be some memories that I’m sure will live long.”