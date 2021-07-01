Sky Brown to make British Olympic history as skateboarder is confirmed for Tokyo

Skateboarder Sky Brown will become Great Britain’s youngest summer Olympian after being confirmed in the team for the Tokyo Games.

Brown will be 13 years and 11 days old when she competes in the Japanese capital, surpassing the record of Margery Hinton, who was 31 days older when she swam in Amsterdam in 1928.

She will be joined by 14-year-old team-mate Bombette Martin in the park discipline when their sport makes its Olympic debut.

Announcing our first ever #TeamGB skateboarding team Congrats to Sky Brown and Bombette Martin who will compete in Tokyo! ??? Proudly supported by @haven #Skateboarding #Olympics pic.twitter.com/jTd3dUY6tF — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 1, 2021

Brown, who was born in Japan, won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Sao Paolo and ranked third after a series of qualification events.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “It is incredibly exciting to announce Sky and Bombette to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Not only will they both make history as Team GB’s first ever skateboarders, but Sky will also make history of her own as she becomes our youngest ever summer Olympian.”

Sky Brown will be joined by Bombette Martin in Team GB’s first skateboarding team (Peter Byrne/PA)