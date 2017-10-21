Menu

Advertising

Anthony Joshua signs off for the weekend ahead of title defence

UK Sport | Published:

World heavyweight champion meets Carlos Takam in Wales

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles in Cardiff next week, but is enjoying some family time first.

The Londoner will face Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium next Saturday, with a week of media and pre-fight commitments ahead of him.

So, as a way to unwind, Joshua signed out of social media for the weekend with the intention to spend time with loved ones, sharing a video of some of his preparations in the process.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News